Train tickets UK: Rail fares in England and Wales hiked by 4.9% - slammed as 'punishing' passengers
Rail fares in England and Wales are rising by nearly 5% despite reliability at an all-time low due to several factors including strikes, infrastructure faults and severe weather. Train cancellations are among the highest levels for 10 years, and public transport campaigners have claimed passengers are being “punished” and will be “angry” at the price hike.
The fares rise could add £190 to an annual season ticket from Woking to London, taking the cost from £3,880 to £4,070. It could also see flexi season tickets for travel between Liverpool and Manchester on two days per week over a year rising by £92.60 from £1,890 to £1,982.60.
Chris Page, who chairs pressure group Railfuture, told ITV News: “Why are rail passengers being punished year after year with inflation-busting fare rises? No matter that there’s a cost-of-living crisis, no matter that we’re facing a climate emergency, the government seems more determined than ever to price us off the railway and on to the roads.”
Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This fare rise will be tough for passengers to stomach given the shocking state of rail services up and down the country. Since coming to power in 2010 the Tories have hiked fares by almost twice as much as wages, and now passengers are being asked to pay more for less.”
The UK and Welsh governments set the cap for rises in regulated fares at 4.9%. These include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes and flexible tickets for travel around major cities. The Scottish government will increase ScotRail fares by 8.7% from April 1. The Department for Transport said its actions would keep regulated fares more than 9% lower than they would have been if increases matched inflation in the last two years. However, the increase comes in contrast to policy in London, where Tube and bus fares will be frozen for another year. Cheaper rush-hour travel will also be introduced in the capital next week with the abolition of peak fares on Friday (8 March).
