Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail fares in England and Wales are rising by nearly 5% despite reliability at an all-time low due to several factors including strikes, infrastructure faults and severe weather. Train cancellations are among the highest levels for 10 years, and public transport campaigners have claimed passengers are being “punished” and will be “angry” at the price hike.

The fares rise could add £190 to an annual season ticket from Woking to London, taking the cost from £3,880 to £4,070. It could also see flexi season tickets for travel between Liverpool and Manchester on two days per week over a year rising by £92.60 from £1,890 to £1,982.60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Page, who chairs pressure group Railfuture, told ITV News: “Why are rail passengers being punished year after year with inflation-busting fare rises? No matter that there’s a cost-of-living crisis, no matter that we’re facing a climate emergency, the government seems more determined than ever to price us off the railway and on to the roads.”

The cost of train tickets in England and Wales has now risen by nearly 5% in another blow to rail passengers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This fare rise will be tough for passengers to stomach given the shocking state of rail services up and down the country. Since coming to power in 2010 the Tories have hiked fares by almost twice as much as wages, and now passengers are being asked to pay more for less.”