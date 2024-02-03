Train strikes 2024: Full list of walkout dates in February & March - which rail services will be affected?
As the dispute between Aslef and 14 train operators continues we list the dates train strikes are set to take place in February and March
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dispute between the train drivers’ union, Aslef, and 14 train operators over pay and working arrangements is continuing with no settlement in sight. Train drivers belonging to Aslef are stopping work region-by-region between Tuesday, January 30 and Monday, February 5, with more strikes planned.
There is a nine-day ban on overtime running from January 29 to February 6, with thousands of passengers expected to be affected. Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, says some members have not had a pay rise for five years – and ministers have refused to engage with the union for a year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 14 train operators have reached a tentative agreement with the RMT union that has put an end to walk-outs while talks continue on a local level. But the RMT has called two 48-hour strikes in February and March on the London Overground.
Listed are all the train strikes taking place in February and March.
February train strike dates
- Thursday 1 February: no strike but overtime ban continues.
- Friday 2 February: Greater Anglia, C2C and LNER.
- Saturday 3 February: West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway.
- Sunday 4 February: no strike but overtime ban continues.
- Monday 5 February: Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern.
- Tuesday 6 February: no strike but overtime ban continues for a final day.
- Monday 19 February: London Overground strike
- Tuesday 20 February: London Overground strike
March train strike dates
- Monday 4 March: London Overground strike
- Tuesday 5 March: London Overground strike
Which rail firms are affected?
Aslef is in dispute with the train operators that are contracted by the government to provide rail services. They are:
Intercity operators:
- Avanti West Coast
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway (GWR)
- LNER
- TransPennine Express
Southeast England commuter operators:
C2C
- Greater Anglia
- GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)
- Southeastern
- South Western Railway (including the Island Line on the Isle of Wight)
Operators focusing on the Midlands and north of England:
- Chiltern Railways
- Northern Trains
- West Midlands Railway
ScotRail, Transport for Wales, Transport for London (including the Elizabeth Line), Merseyrail and “open-access” operators such as Grand Central, Hull Trains and Lumo are not involved. The London Overground strike will involve more than 300 union members staging a 48-hour strike after receiving a lower-than-inflation pay offer, the RMT said. Security, station, revenue and control staff are among those taking industrial action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.