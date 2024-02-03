Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dispute between the train drivers’ union, Aslef, and 14 train operators over pay and working arrangements is continuing with no settlement in sight. Train drivers belonging to Aslef are stopping work region-by-region between Tuesday, January 30 and Monday, February 5, with more strikes planned.

There is a nine-day ban on overtime running from January 29 to February 6, with thousands of passengers expected to be affected. Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, says some members have not had a pay rise for five years – and ministers have refused to engage with the union for a year.

The 14 train operators have reached a tentative agreement with the RMT union that has put an end to walk-outs while talks continue on a local level. But the RMT has called two 48-hour strikes in February and March on the London Overground.

Listed are all the train strikes taking place in February and March.

February train strike dates

Thursday 1 February: no strike but overtime ban continues.

Friday 2 February: Greater Anglia, C2C and LNER.

Saturday 3 February: West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast and East Midlands Railway.

Sunday 4 February: no strike but overtime ban continues.

Monday 5 February: Great Western, CrossCountry and Chiltern.

Tuesday 6 February: no strike but overtime ban continues for a final day.

Monday 19 February: London Overground strike

Tuesday 20 February: London Overground strike

March train strike dates

Monday 4 March: London Overground strike

Tuesday 5 March: London Overground strike

Which rail firms are affected?

Aslef is in dispute with the train operators that are contracted by the government to provide rail services. They are:

Intercity operators:

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway (GWR)

LNER

TransPennine Express

Southeast England commuter operators:

C2C

Greater Anglia

GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)

Southeastern

South Western Railway (including the Island Line on the Isle of Wight)

Operators focusing on the Midlands and north of England:

Chiltern Railways

Northern Trains

West Midlands Railway