Crosta & Mollica pasta sauce sold at Waitrose recalled over fears of 'glass pieces' in jars
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Crosta & Mollia Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato has been recalled after it was found that jars may contain glass pieces. The products affected are 340g jars with a batch code of Y008B with a best before date of January 8, 2027 and were only sold at Waitrose stores.
The Food Standards Agency said in an update: “Crosta & Mollica is recalling Crosta & Mollica Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato because it may contain pieces of glass, which makes this product unsafe to eat. The affected product has only been sold in Waitrose stores.”
Crosta & Mollica said in its recall notice: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”
Customers who purchased the pasta sauce are being urged not to eat the product. Instead, the jar should be returned to the store where it was bought for a full refund.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.