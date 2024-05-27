Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Italian food manufacturer Crosta & Mollica has issued a recall notice on one of its popular pasta sauces.

The Crosta & Mollia Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato has been recalled after it was found that jars may contain glass pieces. The products affected are 340g jars with a batch code of Y008B with a best before date of January 8, 2027 and were only sold at Waitrose stores.

The Food Standards Agency said in an update: “Crosta & Mollica is recalling Crosta & Mollica Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato because it may contain pieces of glass, which makes this product unsafe to eat. The affected product has only been sold in Waitrose stores.”

Crosta & Mollica said in its recall notice: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”