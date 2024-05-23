Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pork product is recalled over a possible health risk

Food company Lituanica UK Ltd is urgently recalling its pork product over a possible health risk. It said its Daivida Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll has been taken off the shelves due to Listeria monocytogenes being found in the product.

The affected product is Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll with expiry dates of May 23, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 6, 2024 and June 13, 2024. Food Safety Agency said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information contact Lituanica UK Customer Services on 020 8591 5599.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daivida Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll has been taken off the shelves due to Listeria monocytogenes being found in the product.

The agency said symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.