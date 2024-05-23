Lituanica UK issues recall of Daivida Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll over 'risk of serious injury'
Food company Lituanica UK Ltd is urgently recalling its pork product over a possible health risk. It said its Daivida Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll has been taken off the shelves due to Listeria monocytogenes being found in the product.
The affected product is Rokiskio Mesine Pork Tongue and Ear Roll with expiry dates of May 23, 2024, May 30, 2024, June 6, 2024 and June 13, 2024. Food Safety Agency said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information contact Lituanica UK Customer Services on 020 8591 5599.”
The agency said symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.
