Tesco has recalled one of its pickle products over a possible health risk.

The Food Safety Agency said the supermarket giant is recalling its sandwich pickle because it may contain pieces of glass, making it unsafe to eat.

The alert says the affected product is Tesco Sandwich Pickle size 295g with a batch code of 3254 and a best before date of September 11, 2025. FSA said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

