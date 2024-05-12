Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, computer illustration. L. monocytogenes is the causative agent of the human disease listeriosis. Listeriosis is contracted through contaminated food.

Bread Spread has recalled a range of products over listeria fears.

A food company is urgently recalling a range of products over listeria fears. Bread Spread is urging customers to return a series of products as soon as possible.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advises that the company is recalling various chilled and ready to eat foods because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in some of the products. It is the latest company to issue a food recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the recall notice, the FSA warns: “The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the products. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

The products being recalled include: Bread Spread Ready to Eat Food Products - all pack sizes, all date codes up to and including 18 May 2024. Orbital Foods Ready to Eat Food Products - all pack sizes, all date codes up to and including 18 May 2024. Perfect Bite Ready to Eat Food Products - all pack sizes, all date codes up to and including 18 May 2024.