M&S issues urgent recall of meal for one over health risk after labelling blunder
M&S issues urgent recall of popular meal for one over health risk after labelling blunder. The Food Standards Agency reported that “Marks & Spencer is recalling M&S Plant Kitchen Mushroom Pie because it contains soya which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.”
M&S have said that “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.” The Sun reported that Anaphylaxis UK warned: “There are two types of soya allergy: immediate and delayed.
“Immediate soya allergy happens when the body’s immune system wrongly identifies soya as a threat and produces an antibody.
“Delayed soya allergy is not very well understood. Although the immune system is probably involved, the antibodies that lead to immediate reactions are not.”
Anaphylaxis UK also said that “Symptoms take much longer to come on (when it comes to delayed soya allergy) and usually appear hours to days after eating soya.
“This type of allergy doesn’t lead to anaphylaxis and is not life threatening.”
