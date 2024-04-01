Food Standards Agency: Unilever recalls Magnum ice cream lollies due to concerns they contain metal
Unilever has recalled five batches of its Magnum products after metal was found in the ice cream. The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning advising people who have bought the product not to consume it as they are ‘unsafe to eat’ and contact the UK careline for any further guidance.
The affected product is the Magnum Classic Chocolate Ice Cream sticks specifically in the three-pack version. The retail giant revealed that the product may contain small fragments of metal creating a possible health risk for anyone that consumes it.
Unilever issued a product recall notice stating the affected batches as identifiable by their pack size, 3x100ml and their batch codes. These codes are: L3324, L3325, L33326, L3327 and L3328. The problem affects any ice creams with best before dates up until November 2025. Customers can find the batch number and best-before information on the side of the box, Unilever said. The reason for the issue is unknown and the number of products containing metal is unclear.
A Unilever spokesman said: “The safety of the people that buy and use our products is our number one priority, so Magnum has taken the voluntary precaution of recalling a limited batch of Magnum Classic Chocolate Ice Cream 3 x 100ml, as internal quality checks have shown they may contain small pieces of metal. We are asking people to contact our careline team in the UK 0800 678 1031/Ireland 1800 444 420.”
