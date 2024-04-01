Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unilever has recalled five batches of its Magnum products after metal was found in the ice cream. The Food Standards Agency has issued a warning advising people who have bought the product not to consume it as they are ‘unsafe to eat’ and contact the UK careline for any further guidance.

The affected product is the Magnum Classic Chocolate Ice Cream sticks specifically in the three-pack version. The retail giant revealed that the product may contain small fragments of metal creating a possible health risk for anyone that consumes it.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unilever issued a product recall notice stating the affected batches as identifiable by their pack size, 3x100ml and their batch codes. These codes are: L3324, L3325, L33326, L3327 and L3328. The problem affects any ice creams with best before dates up until November 2025. Customers can find the batch number and best-before information on the side of the box, Unilever said. The reason for the issue is unknown and the number of products containing metal is unclear.