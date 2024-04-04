Morrisons extends recall of The Best Taleggio cheese over meningitis bacteria Listeria monocytogenes fears
Morrisons has extended its recall for one of its cheese products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The giant supermarket said the recall for The Best Taleggio now covers all date codes up to and including April 28, 2024.
The Food Safety Agency said: “Morrisons is taking the precautionary action of extending their recall of The Best Taleggio because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product. This product recall has been updated to include more ‘use by’ dates.”
The agency previously said the recall covered The Best Taleggio (pack size 200g) with a use by date of April 4, 2024. It added: "If you have bought any (of these) products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."
Symptoms caused by Listeria monocytogenes can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis, especially for people with weakened immune systems.
