Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons has extended its recall for one of its cheese products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The giant supermarket said the recall for The Best Taleggio now covers all date codes up to and including April 28, 2024.

The Food Safety Agency said: “Morrisons is taking the precautionary action of extending their recall of The Best Taleggio because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the product. This product recall has been updated to include more ‘use by’ dates.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency previously said the recall covered The Best Taleggio (pack size 200g) with a use by date of April 4, 2024. It added: "If you have bought any (of these) products do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."