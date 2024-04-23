Aldi recall: police investigation launched after metal found in Village Bakery Tortilla Wraps
Budget supermarket Aldi has provided an update and shared that police are investigating after metal was found in one of their popular items.
The company issued a wide recall of its Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White last month after raising safety fears over the “possible presence of metal” and concerns that they “may have been tampered with”. The recall affected packets with best before dates up to and including April 29, 2024, with customers issued a stern “do not eat” warning. The 8x62g packets are the only ones affected, with the 8x31g mini wraps unaffected by the recall.
Now in an update, Aldi confirmed that there is an ongoing “active police investigation” into the circumstances, adding that it apologised to customers "that this product did not meet our normal high standards".
In a statement, the supermarket said: "All our products go through rigorous safety and quality checks. We are recalling this product as a precautionary measure.
"We have removed and are recalling this product from sale in all stores. As there is an active police investigation we are not able to comment any further on this matter at this time. Do not consume the product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund."
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advised customers to return their items for a full refund. The FSA said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Aldi on 0800 042 0800 or visit help.aldi.co.uk.”
