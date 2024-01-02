Cumbria Police find body in search for 40-year-old fell runner Edward Catmur who went missing after New Year's Eve run
A body has been recovered during the search for a missing fell runner, Edward Catmur, in Cumbria
A body has been recovered during the search for a missing fell runner in Cumbria, police have said. Edward Catmur, from the London area, had been reported missing after he had not been heard from since 10am on 31 December. He was last seen wearing lime-green shorts and fell running trainers.
The 40-year-old had been intending to fell run a route to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross, from Dufton. Cumbria Police said the body of a man was recovered on New Year's Day in the Cross Fell area. Mr Catmur's family has been informed.
The area is in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is to the east of Penrith. Anyone with information was previously asked to call Cumbria Police on 101.
