A body has been recovered during the search for a missing fell runner, Edward Catmur, in Cumbria

A body has been recovered during the search for a missing fell runner, Edward Catmur, in Cumbria. (Photo: Cumbria Police)

A body has been recovered during the search for a missing fell runner in Cumbria, police have said. Edward Catmur, from the London area, had been reported missing after he had not been heard from since 10am on 31 December. He was last seen wearing lime-green shorts and fell running trainers.

A body has been recovered during the search for a missing fell runner, Edward Catmur, in Cumbria. (Photo: Cumbria Police)

The 40-year-old had been intending to fell run a route to Cross Fell and Hartside Cross, from Dufton. Cumbria Police said the body of a man was recovered on New Year's Day in the Cross Fell area. Mr Catmur's family has been informed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...