Auriol Grey, 49, shouted at retired midwife Celia Ward to ‘get off the f****** pavement’ - she fell into the path of an oncoming car and tragically died

A pedestrian who shouted and waved her arm aggressively at a cyclist riding on the pavement, causing them to fall into the path of an oncoming car, has been jailed for their manslaughter.

Auriol Grey, 49, shouted at retired midwife Celia Ward to “get off the f****** pavement” in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road. The 77-year-old grandmother, of Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died after she was struck by a car on 20 October 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grey, who has cerebral palsy, denied manslaughter but was found guilty following a retrial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Judge Sean Enright, sentencing her, said: “These actions are not explained by disability”. He added that Grey who was from Huntingdon, had no mental disorder or learning difficulties and said the pavement was 2.4 metres wide at the relevant point, describing it as a “shared path on the ring road”.

Mrs Ward’s widower, retired RAF pilot David Ward, explained he had met his wife in 1965, with the pair enjoying playing golf and going on cruises in their retirement years. In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Simon Spence KC he explained that the clip of his wife’s last moments will “haunt” him forever.

It continued: “Rarely a day goes by without thinking of her and our happy life together but I can so easily burst into tears, as I have on so many occasions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “I miss her terribly and after a year-and-a-half on my own felt the need to sell our house of 34 years and relocated to a retirement village near Romsey (in Hampshire).”

Undated handout photo issued by Cambridgeshire Police of Auriol Grey (Photo: PA)

In a victim impact statement read to the court by their daughter Gillian Hayter she commented on her mother’s “senseless and needless death lying in the road without those who loved her”.

The driver of the car which collided with Mrs Ward, Carla Money, was with her two-year-old daughter at the time, and said that her life was “turned upside down” by the event.

Miranda Moore KC for Grey, said: “What happened took but a moment that has impacted on many. She said that Grey’s “present opinion is where the pavements are narrow the cyclists … should cycle on the road”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There was no intention to cause harm or an obvious risk of harm,” she said.

She said witnesses had said that Grey “seemed childlike”, that she was “partially blind” and that she lived in adapted special accommodation.

Undated handout photo issued by Cambridgeshire Police of Celia Ward

What did the police say?

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, who investigated the incident, said: “This is a difficult and tragic case. Everyone will have their own views of cyclists on pavements and cycleways, but what is clear is Grey’s response to the presence of Celia on a pedal cycle was totally disproportionate and ultimately found to be unlawful, resulting in Celia’s untimely and needless death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am pleased with the verdict and hope it is a stark reminder to all road users to take care and be considerate to each other. I want to take the time to acknowledge Celia’s family and thank them for their patience and dignity throughout the entirety of the investigation and trial.”

What has the victim’s family said?

Widower Mr Ward released a statement through police after sentencing. He said: “After 53 years of happy marriage, Celia was taken from me in a most horrific way, leaving me with my memories.

“She was kind, calm, careful, cheerful and competent in all that she did. Her death has caused me great suffering. We relied on each other, shared the same sense of humour and outlook on life, and enjoyed each other’s company. I miss her terribly.”

Their daughter Gillian said: “Celia Ward was my mum, mother-in-law to my husband and much-loved grandmother to my son, but most importantly, the love of my father’s life. Her untimely death has turned our world on its head and there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t wish I could pick up the phone to ask her advice, celebrate the special events in our lives or just tell her how much I love her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement