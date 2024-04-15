Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New planes have been announced for aerial displays at an event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. On 6 June 1944, tens of thousands of brave young men set off for Normandy to liberate occupied France from the Nazis in the largest seaborne invasion ever recorded.

The 6 June will mark the 80th anniversary and aerial displays will take place in Southampton, which had played a pivotal role in the operation. In the build up to the invasion, the city effectively became an enormous military camp, acting as base of operations for hundreds of thousands of British and American troops.

Solent Airport was formerly HMS Daedalus, and on D-Day was the busiest airfield in the country, launching more than 400 aircraft. Previous events held at Solent airport include Daedalus 100 and D-Day 75.

Fareham Borough Council says the event, which will take place on 8 to 9 June, will entail historical re-enactments such as parachute drops, field gun runs and motorcycle stunts, as well as dozens of static aircraft and vehicles, and of course, plenty of air displays. It was already announced that the Red Arrows would be attending alongside the Spitfire and the Jubilee Pitts, but organisers have just revealed two more planes that will join in the aerial action. Two esteemed WW2 planes will be joining, the Stinson Reliant and the Harvard T6.

Two new WW2 planes have been announced for an aerial display to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day - joining the Red Arrows and the Jubilee Pitts. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Stinson Reliant from Navy Wings is one of the 573 that were transferred from the Americans to the Royal Navy under the wartime Lend-Lease Arrangements. It was used between 1943 and 1946 as a communications aircraft for many second line units.

With a top speed of 135mph and a ceiling of 21,000 feet, it was also used for navigational training. The Harvard T6 from Hurricane Heritage was built in Montreal in December 1942, and served the duration of the war at the Ontario flying school. The T6 was the favoured training aircraft for many global Air Forces and was used as a stepping stone into the warbirds of WW2.

Advance ticket prices are £12 per adult, £10 for senior citizens, veterans and serving military personnel, £6 for children aged between five and 14, with under-fives being able to get in free of charge. A family ticket for two adults and up to three children.

Advance tickets are available until June 7. More information can be found on the Daedalus 80 website.