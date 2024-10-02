Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father-of-four tragically died following a fatal fall while trying to find his way to his hotel during his first holiday abroad in Benidorm with his friends.

Nathan Osman, 30, had become separated from his friends after a night out and was unable to locate his hotel. Spanish police are investigating the incident, but Nathan's family in Pontypridd, South Wales, have been informed that he died after a fall.

Nathan’s heartbroken sister, Alannah Hughes, shared the devastating news on Facebook, saying: “By now lots of people have heard the tragic news of my brother Nathan Osman. He traveled on his first holiday with friends, he got lost looking for his hotel and fell.

“Nathan didn’t want to leave this earth, leave his children and our family. He would be so gutted, he had so many plans for himself and the kids future. Our family are distraught, our hearts are broke and breaking for Nathan and his children. Nathan was thee best father, son, uncle and certainly the mostamazing, wonderful, supportive brother to me.

“I miss him so much already, he didn’t deserve this! My heart has never felt pain like this and I will long for my little brother for as long as I live. Please pray for his children, they were Nathan’s life and reason to live. For anyone asking what they can do, please just send strength to his children and my parents and pray that Nathan can be brought home as soon as possible.”

Dad-of-four Nathan Osman, 30, dies following a fatal fall while trying to find his way back to his hotel in Benidorm. | GoFundMe

Nathan leaves behind four children - Mimi, Romi, Tayo, and Tino - who are struggling to cope with the loss. Alannah said the children have been affected severely: “Their heads are torn apart at the thought of not ever seeing, hearing, or feeling their Dad ever again. Nathan’s kids were his absolute life, and I’m sure anyone that knew him would agree. Anything he ever did was to support and love his four children and give them the best life he could with the very little he had financially.”

Nathan’s mother, Liz Osman, also expressed her grief, posting on Facebook, “Oh Nathan, why you XXXXX?”

More than £16,000 has already been raised through a GoFundMe page to bring Nathan’s body home to South Wales for a funeral. The funds will also help support his children. Alannah said: “Money raised will be towards getting Nathan home as quickly as possible from Benidorm, and if anything extra is raised, it will be given to his children in honour of what Nathan can’t give. He deserves this help more than anyone! As a family, we are heartbroken and grateful.”

She further expressed her pain, saying, “I miss him so much already, he didn’t deserve this! My heart has never felt pain like this, and I will long for my little brother for as long as I live.”

The Spanish authorities are continuing to investigate the incident but are treating Nathan’s death as a tragic accident. An inquest will be held in the UK once his body has been repatriated.

The family’s GoFundMe page states: “Nathan tragically died whilst enjoying a holiday in old Benidorm. He leaves behind his legacy of four heartbroken children and devastated family and friends. Nathan was the smile that would light up the room, and to anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him, would tell you that his four children were his whole world.”