A British woman has tragically died following a suspected "domestic accident" at her home in Spain.

Described locally as a former British Airways air stewardess, the 55-year-old was discovered by her husband after he returned from a work trip late Monday night at their home in Soller, Majorca, reported a national news outlet.

Her distraught husband, also believed to be British, immediately called emergency services, but despite their swift response, they were unable to save her. The woman, who has only been identified by her initials E.V.K., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm, prompting response from local police and emergency medical teams. The Civil Guard is currently leading the investigation, which is being overseen by a court in Palma, the capital of Majorca. While the exact details of the suspected accident have not been disclosed, it is understood that the woman suffered a head injury.

The former British Airways air stewardess was found dead by her husband after he returned from a work trip late Monday night at their home in Soller, Majorca. | Getty Images

At this stage, authorities have found no evidence to suggest any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. Sources close to the investigation have indicated that the incident appears to be a tragic accident, though the investigation remains ongoing.

The woman is believed to have moved to Soller with her husband several years ago after taking early retirement.

This tragedy comes shortly after another incident involving a British tourist in Spain. Nathan Osman, a 30-year-old father of four, reportedly died in Benidorm during his first lads' holiday. He became separated from his friends after a night out and suffered a fatal fall. Spanish authorities are also treating his death as a tragic accident, with an inquest to be held in the UK following the repatriation of his body.