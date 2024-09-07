Second body found in Majorca mountains amid search for missing British hikers

A second body has been found in a mountainous area of Majorca following a search by cops for two missing British hikers.

Authorities had been searching an area near the Torrent de Pareis canyon in the Tramuntana since Wednesday (September 4) after receiving reports of the hiking pair going missing. The of a woman was found shortly after the search was launched, with the body of a man now also found by cops.

The man’s was found on Friday (September 6), Civil Guard told media. They added that the pair had been on a trait that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the area was hit with flash flooding.

Torrential rain and stormy conditions have plagued the Spain’s Balearic Islands and the eastern coast of the mainland. Flights into the islands have been cancelled due to thunderstorms while the extreme weather also postponed sporting events, including the America’s Cup sailing cup in Barcelona.

Local emergency services have been under pressure amid the poor weather. Firefighters said last month that almost 30 people were evacuated from a train between the Majorcan capital of Palma and Manacor after the line flooded.