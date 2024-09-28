Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details surrounding a British tourist’s death on the prestigious Son Muntaner Golf Course in Majorca are being investigated by police.

A British holidaymaker is believed to have died after falling as he chased a lost ball on one of Majorca's top golf courses. Police are investigating after it was reported a 61-year-old tourist had suffered a fatal head injury at the prestigious Son Muntaner Golf Course on Friday evening (September 27).

Officers are trying to confirm whether the golfer - who has not been identified - died from an accidental fall, or was hit on the head by a stray golf ball in the incident, at around 5.45pm.

Son Muntaner is ranked among the island's top courses - the only one in the Balearic Islands that is part of the prestigious European Tour Destinations association.

Initially, it was reported he had been hit on the head by a stray golf ball, with an autopsy expected over the weekend to confirm what happened. Emergency services tried for half an hour to revive the stricken golfer, but sadly proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports in Majorca said the Brit disappeared during a round with a group of friends, looking for a stray ball. They are said to have gone looking for him after he failed to return and found him unconscious on the ground.

National Police Homicide Unit detectives, who probe any unexplained death, are now trying to establish exactly what happened. There has not yet been any official comment from the police force in charge of the ongoing investigation.

The course, located between the Na Burguesa mountain range and the bay of Palma, has also not yet commented.