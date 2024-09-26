Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Spanish holiday hotspot Mallorca is set to bring in “brave” new measures against UK tourists next year which will see big changes.

The government is set to adopt "brave" new measures against overcrowding to tackle its growing over-tourism problem. President Marga Prohens warned “firm and brave decisions” in Majorca and the wider Balearic Islands will be taken and will be in place before the start of the 2025 season.

At a dinner organised by the Economy Circle think tank in Palma on Tuesday (24 September), Prohens said that the working parties under the government's social and political pact for sustainability will launch long-term changes. However, the government will adopt measures against overcrowding earlier, without waiting for that long-term change.

“We have to listen to the citizens, to listen to a growing and general social discontent that goes far beyond the protests," Prohens said. She added that this discontent indicates a shared opinion that "we can no longer grow in volume” and “we have to talk about limits and about containment".

However, she stressed that the measures would not imply a complete revision of the current tourism model - and tourism will continue to be the Balearics’s main industry. She said: "The tourist is always welcome and well treated on our islands. Tourism has been and will continue to be the main source of wealth generation and income to sustain our well-being for many years."

The moves follow a summer plagued by protests by residents of the islands, over mass tourism and its impacts on their lives. In May, around 10,000 people protested in Palma de Mallorca, with other protests occurring the day before on the smaller islands of Menorca and Ibiza.