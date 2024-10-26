Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and two children were stabbed in east London.

Metropolitan Police officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene in First Avenue, Dagenham after they were called at 5.35pm on Friday (October 25) to reports of three people injured

A woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, and two children, a girl believed aged eight and a boy believed aged two, were found suffering stab injuries – they were all taken to hospital for treatment where they remain. None of their injuries are thought to be life threatening.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He was also taken to hospital after being taken unwell. After being assessed he has been discharged into police custody.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said: “This is a truly shocking attack and I want to thank local residents for their assistance and patience while we deal with this incident.

“At this early stage, we believe those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and you will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days. If you have any concerns or information that could assist police then please speak to an officer or call police on 101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD5931/25Oct. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.