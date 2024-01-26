Dale Holmes: tributes to former RAF technician and 'loving Dada' who was killed in fatal road crash
Dale Holmes, 27, died at the scene of a road traffic collision earlier this month
The family of a man who was killed in a car crash in Northamptonshire has paid tribute to the "loving Dada". Dale Holmes died at the scene of the road traffic collision on the A5 Watling Road between Towcester and Weddon Bec on Tuesday January 2. The crash took place shortly before 7.30pm.
Mr Holmes was described by his wife Ella as “the most doting father to his two little girls who lovingly called him "Dada"." She added: "Our Hearts are completely broken, and we will forever miss him so much.”
Mr Holmes' brother Arron Holmes also paid tribute to his sibling on behalf of his parents, his other sibling and the wider family. In a statement, Arron said: “Dale was a very popular character and was a great friend to all those who were fortunate to know him but most of all he loved, and was loved, by his family.
“His biggest passion and source of pride was being a Dada to his two young daughters. Dale was an amazing father who strived to give his girls the moon and the stars."
He revealed that Mr Holmes was a former aircraft maintenance technician in the Royal Air Force, until he was medically discharged following an injury which he suffered on operational duties in the Middle East. He then went on to work as an EMC test technician before qualifying as an engineer and later becoming an engineering supervisor.
Arron added: “He was also a big football fan and supported his beloved Chelsea, but his other passion was his motorcycle. He loved the liberation that came with being a rider. Our hearts still ache with sadness that he’s no longer here. There are no words to describe our love for Dale, who will be forever in our hearts. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his parents, siblings, and wider family. Per Ardua Ad Astra (through adversity to the stars).”
Northamptonshire Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and have appealed to anyone with any information or dashcam footage to come forward. The force said: "Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 24000003549 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."
