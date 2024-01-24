James Johnstone: family of pensioner killed in Storm Isha crash pay tribute to 'well respected family man'
James 'Jimmy' Johnstone was killed during Storm Isha when a car in which he was a passenger crashed into a fallen tree
The family of a pensioner who died after a car crashed into a fallen tree during Storm Isha has paid tribute to the "much loved" 84-year-old.
James 'Jimmy' Johnstone, from Grangemouth in Fife, died after the Hyundai car he was travelling in hit the fallen tree on the A905, Beancross Road at around 11.45pm on Sunday evening (January 21). Emergency services raced to the scene but he was pronounced dead there. The other occupants of the car were not injured.
Jimmy's family have now spoken of their heartbreak over the pensioner's death. In a statement released via Police Scotland, the family said: “A much loved and well respected family man who left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to have met him. Our hearts are broken as a family however take great comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife Anne.”
Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Johnstone, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress. I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm on Sunday. I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4198 of 21 January.
