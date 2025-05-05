Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 38-year-old man from Plymouth has died in hospital more than two months after he was attacked with acid in his own home.

Danny Cahalane died on Saturday, May 3, after being hospitalised following the incident on Lipson Road, Plymouth, on February 21.

In a statement released by police, Mr Cahalane’s family said: “As a family, we are struggling to come to terms with Danny’s passing. Danny was an outstanding father and son. Danny and his mum had so much love for each other.

“He is well loved by his family and friends and as a family we cherish his love and memories. We ask the family are please given privacy and respect during this time.”

Danny Cahalane died on Saturday, May 3, after being hospitalised following the attack | Devon and Cornwall Police

Detective Superintendent Ben Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with Danny’s family and friends at this sad time.” “The investigation into the incident, which happened on Lipson Road in Plymouth, remains ongoing.”

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, nine people have previously been charged in connection with the incident.

Six of the men and both women have been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to kidnap. Another man has been charged with applying a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or do grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, and drug offences.

Four of the men have also been charged with laundering the proceeds of crime. Eight of the defendants are due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on May 12 and another is due to appear before the same court on June 16.