Three teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested following the death of a boy who was found unwell but later died.

Locally named as Darius Popan, the 15-year-old was found unwell shortly before 8pm on Saturday (July 27) on a section of the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth. He was taken to hospital where in the early hours of Sunday morning he sadly died, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said. Two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested following the incident and remain in custody.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following the death of a teenager in Doncaster. We are aware there has been speculation on social media about the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would urge people to be mindful of our investigation and not to speculate on details of this incident.”

A balloon release will be held in memory of Darius Popan this weekend.

Darius, who was also known as Dazza, served as an Army cadet. A spokesperson for Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadet Force said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cadet Darius Popan over the weekend. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Darius, of Romanian origin, has already inspired a fundraising campaign in his memory, with tributes pouring in from family and friends and a large balloon release planned to honour him on August 4.

A spokesperson for AN Highfields Premier Express & Post Office, who set up the fundraiser, said: “Taken far too soon at the young age of only 15 – such a polite happy young boy from the village. Every little helps at this sad time. I have his parents permission to do this. We are all thinking of each and everyone of his family friends an everyone that knew him.”