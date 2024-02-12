Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking new footage of near misses has been released to highlight the dangers careless drivers pose to horses, with the animals being killed on UK roads at an "alarming rate".

The British Horse Society (BHS) launched its 'Dead Slow' campaign to educate drivers on best practice for sharing the road with horses - and passing them and their riders safely. New statistics show at least one horse died on the roads each week across the UK in 2023. Three equestrians also died in road incidents last year - the highest rate of human fatalities recorded by the charity since 2018.

In total, 3,383 incidents were reported to the BHS over the course of 2023, with 85% of them due to a vehicle passing by too fast, or too closely. The figures came despite the changes to the highway code brought into force in 2022, which outlined clear guidance for passing horses and equestrians safely.

BHS safety director Alan Hiscox told SWNS that last year's statistics made it clear that a significant number of drivers were still unaware of the advice in the Highway Code - and of the importance of driving carefully when approaching horses. “Far too many lives have been lost over the last 10 years and we are working hard to drastically reduce the number of incidents that take place across the UK," he said.

What is the safest way to pass a horse and rider on the road?

Horse riders have the same legal right to be on the road as drivers, cyclists, or any other group. The BHS and the Highway Code advise drivers to slow down and pass horses at no more than 10mph, making sure to leave at least two meters distance between your vehicle and the horse.

"Be particularly careful of horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles especially when approaching, overtaking, passing or moving away," the Highway Code says. "Be patient, do not sound your horn or rev your engine. When safe to do so, pass wide and slow.

85% of horse-related road incidents last year were caused by vehicles driving by too fast or close, the charity says (Photo: British Horse Society / SWNS)

"Horse riders are often children, so take extra care and remember riders may ride in double file when escorting a young or inexperienced horse or rider. Look out for horse riders’ and horse drivers’ signals and heed a request to slow down or stop," It continued. "Take great care and treat all horses as a potential hazard; they can be unpredictable, despite the efforts of their rider/driver... Do not forget horses are flight animals and can move incredibly quickly if startled."

Wild ponies found in areas such as the New Forest, Exmoor and Dartmoor require the same consideration as ridden horses when approaching or passing.

What should riders do to keep themselves and their horses safe?

The BHS has also shared road safety advice for riders to follow. They suggest wearing hi-vis vests and helmet-covers - and reflective tack or accessories for their horses - to make sure drivers can see them when riding on roads. Riders should also make sure to use proper hand signals, to make other road users aware of their intentions when moving, and should keep both hands on the reins and feet in the stirrups when not signalling.

You should wear safety gear like a high quality helmet, even though it is not legally required for adults in the UK, and should keep as far to the left as you safely can. The Highway Code advises against riding or leading horses on the road at night if possible, and suggests keeping well clear of roundabouts. Horses must keep off the footpath and any cycleways, and no more than two people should ride side-by-side - moving into single file around blind corners, or on narrow or busy roads to maximise space.

The charity is also asking equestrians and members of the public alike to log any equine-related safety incidents they see on the road using its free 'Horse i' app, available from the Apple Store and Google Play. This can also include incidents where horses are being driven in a cart, being led down the road, or are loose.

Types of incidents can include verbal abuse or threats towards horses or riders, near misses which didn't cause an accident - but could have, and actual accidents which have caused injury to a horse or person. They're also interested in hearing about incidents involving horses and slippery road surfaces, dogs, fireworks, and drones.