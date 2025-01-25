Complaints surfaced after reports of men “hanging around” near Deanshanger Primary School in Northamptonshire during drop-off and pick-up times. | Google

Police have told people “not to take matters into their own hands” after amid concerns of asylum seekers reportedly loitering near a primary school.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complaints surfaced after reports of men “hanging around” near Deanshanger Primary School in Northamptonshire during drop-off and pick-up times. Some residents claimed the men were filming outside the school, sparking fears among parents and locals.

Northamptonshire Police Sgt Lorna Clarke from the neighbourhood policing team told The Telegraph: “We have received several calls from people concerned about males hanging around the primary school at drop-off and pick-up. While I fully appreciate the community’s concerns, I ask that people don’t take this matter into their own hands but continue to speak to the police about any incidents they witness or any concerns they have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Clarke confirmed that officers had visited the hotel where the asylum seekers are staying and found no evidence of criminal activity or safeguarding risks. She added: “We are well linked in with the hotel and can deliver some work there around appropriate behaviours and different cultural expectations.”

Deanshanger Primary School informed parents in a letter last month about reports of men loitering near the premises. The school stated it was “taking this matter seriously” and advised parents to remain vigilant. As a precaution, children are being kept away from the back of the school field, which is separated from the hotel by a large field.

Complaints surfaced after reports of men “hanging around” near Deanshanger Primary School in Northamptonshire during drop-off and pick-up times. | Google

One concerned parent said she temporarily pulled her children out of school, fearing for their safety. “Every day since September, (the men have) been stood outside filming,” she claimed. Another parent described the situation as “a safeguarding issue.”

Residents of the village, which has a population of about 4,000, also raised concerns about litter left behind by some of the men and reported feeling unsafe in certain areas. A 64-year-old woman said she now avoids walking her dogs in one park due to unease about groups of men in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said it had investigated reports of suspicious activity, including claims of filming outside the school, but found no evidence of criminal behaviour. The force said: “We can confirm that we have not identified any offences, increased risk, or safeguarding issues at the present time. No one has been identified to or by the force as having committed any offences, and so no one has been questioned.”

The police also clarified that most reports were third-party accounts based on social media posts rather than direct eyewitness reports. Enhanced patrols have been in place in the area for three months, and officers will continue to monitor the school during key times until the end of term.

Three men staying at the hotel spoke to reporters, including two from Eritrea and one from Tunisia. The 24-year-old Tunisian, who has been at the hotel for four months, said he wanted to live in Britain “because it was safe.”

The hotel has been housing asylum seekers for three years as part of a nationwide effort to accommodate thousands of migrants in temporary accommodation.