Deveca Rose left her two sets of twins Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, alone in their locked terraced home in Sutton, south-west London in December 2021. | Met Police

A 30-year-old mother whose four young sons died in a house fire while she was out shopping has been sentenced to jail for manslaughter.

Deveca Rose left her two sets of twins Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, alone in their locked terraced home in Sutton, south-west London in December 2021. While she was at a Sainsbury’s supermarket, a cigarette or tea light sparked a fire in the living room. The children were trapped inside, with neighbors and firefighters unable to save them.

The court heard that the children, who had been living in squalid conditions surrounded by rubbish and human waste, ran upstairs and hid under beds, where their bodies were later discovered by firefighters. Despite being rushed to two hospitals, the boys died from inhalation of smoke and fumes.

In a televised sentencing hearing, Judge Mark Lucraft KC described the case as "truly harrowing." He said, "These were young children who relied on their mother for protection. Instead, they were left in circumstances of real danger."

During the hearing, the boys' father, Dalton Hoath said: “Their lives had just begun but were cut so short. It was every parent’s worst nightmare. I will never recover from losing my funny, beautiful boys.”

Great-grandmother Sally Johnson, speaking in court, said the loss had left the family devastated: “The thought of them crying and screaming out will haunt me forever. My only comfort is they are now together forever and need never be alone again.” She concluded by quoting her great-grandsons’ favorite word, asking, “Why? Just why?”

The court also heard evidence about the family’s living conditions. Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon KC described the house as uninhabitable, with rubbish piled throughout the property, a non-functioning toilet and bath, and pots and buckets being used as toilets.

Rose initially claimed she had left the children in the care of a friend named Jade, but police investigations found no evidence of such a person. Rose later admitted to leaving the boys alone on at least two other occasions.

The trial also revealed systemic failures to address concerns raised by social workers and health professionals. A social worker had closed the family’s case three months before the fire, and concerns raised by a health visitor were not pursued after her retirement. The children had not attended school for three weeks prior to their deaths.

In mitigation, Rose’s barrister, Laurie-Anne Power KC, said her client struggled with “complex psychiatric mental health needs” and had likely suffered from depression and a personality disorder. She told the court: “Even though she is criminally responsible for the deaths of those children, she has suffered the greatest loss of all.”

Rose, who attended much of the trial via video link on medical advice, declined to give evidence in her defence. Judge Lucraft acknowledged her mental health struggles but ruled they did not absolve her of responsibility for her sons' deaths.