A police officer who admitted driving at 140mph on a dual carriageway has been ordered to pay £1,140 and been disqualified from driving for three months.

PC Carl Parker, 43, was recorded on a fixed site speed camera travelling at 140mph. He has since left the police.

The incident happened a 5.43am on Sunday, February 4 last year on the eastbound carriageway of the A30 at Roseworthy, Camborne, Cornwall, which has the national speed limit of 60mph, when he was driving an unmarked police Volvo XC90 car.

The Devon and Cornwall force has said he was not travelling with sirens although emergency response lights were briefly displayed at the time and no legal exemption for travelling at 140mph has been established.

He was sentenced in his absence at a hearing held at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Friday, after pleading guilty to speeding. He was disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to pay a fine of £500, costs of £440 and a victim surcharge of £200.

Following the incident, former PC Parker had his authorisation to drive force vehicles removed. He has since resigned from the force. This matter remains subject to an internal disciplinary process.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “There are five main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the region’s roads, known as the ‘Fatal Five’, one of which is driving at an excessive speed.

“While officers receive extensive driver training to ensure they undertake their role effectively and without putting the public at any greater risk, it is important they only use these skills when responding to an emergency. On this occasion, the officer had no policing reason for doing so and pleaded guilty to speeding.”