The RSPCA are seeking more information on this man, seen on CCTV footage (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied) | RSPCA

The animal welfare charity says it would like to speak to the man in connection with the incident.

The RSPCA needs help finding a man who may have key information on three rabbits, who were found in a cardboard box dumped outside an East London flat.

The incident took place on 2 June in Tower Hamlets, at around 9am. A cardboard box with a towel or blanket over the top was placed behind a fence outside a flat in Stepney Way, the animal welfare charity said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public later discovered three rabbits inside the box, and checked their CCTV camera to see what had happened. The RSPCA has now released an image of a man who appeared on the footage that they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have information about the rabbits and be able to help their enquiries.

These two rabbits are still in RSPCA care (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied) | RSPCA

Two of the rabbits, one male and one female, are now in the care of RSPCA Finsbury Park Hospital where they are receiving care, but are in good health and will soon be moved to an animal centre. They have already found a new home for the third one.

RSPCA Inspector Shahnaz Ahmad is leading the investigation into how the trio of bunnies ended up being dumped. ”We would like to speak to a man who we believe may have key information about the abandonment of these three rabbits.

“Thankfully, the rabbits are all in good health but it must have been very frightening and stressful for them to be abandoned like that,” she continued. “We’re very grateful to the kind member of the public who found these buns and I’m happy to hear they’re doing well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the man in the photo or the rabbits is asked to please contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

The charity says it has has seen a 28% increase in abandonment reports from April 2021 to April 2024, and fears owners abandoning their pets or needing to give them up seems to be on the rise. Rabbits and other small mammals are a particular problem for the charity, with huge spikes - frequently caused by a lack of awareness from owners as to how quickly they can breed - of the animals coming through their doors meaning many of their centres were full.