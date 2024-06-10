Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you’ve missed this week’s legal deadline to microchip your cat, there’s still a small window to avoid a hefty fine.

There’s still a little leeway for pet owners who have left it to the last minute to make sure their cat complies with a new law.

From Monday (10 June), it is now mandatory for all cats over the age of 20 weeks to be microchipped - with their owner’s contact details kept up-to-date in a government-approved database. The law is the culmination of legislation passed in March last year, aimed at keeping Britain’s nine million pet cats safe from being lost or stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a survey of 2,000 cat owners published in April found that one in three still were not aware of the new legal requirement - just eight weeks out from it coming into force. Researchers estimated this could mean as many as 1.5 million cats in the UK were not microchipped yet.

So with the deadline now passed, what should you do if your moggy is one of them? Here’s the official guidance on the matter:

Microchipping is a quick and largely painless procedure, that will last your cat the rest of its life (Photo: Defra/PA Wire)

What should you do if your cat still isn’t microchipped?

Defra appears to be taking a strict approach to the new law, with a statement on Monday reiterating that the legal deadline was confirmed in legislation laid out in March 2023, “giving owners overs a year to comply with the new requirements”.

If your cat is found not to be microchipped - for example, if it is picked up and checked for a chip after being found straying from your property - you could receive a fine of up to £500 under the new legislation, so it is worth making every effort to comply as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) says that with many cat owners trying to book a last-minute appointment for their pet to be microchipped, it could mean there is a waiting list. “That’s why we recommend speaking to your vet as soon as possible to find out all your options”.

If you have missed the deadline, then you still have 21 days to have one implanted, the vet charity says, before facing a fine. If you can’t get an appointment within 21 days, you should still try and get one as soon as possible. This law is only applicable to England at the current time, so residents of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland need not worry - but the PDSA recommends that people get their cat microchipped regardless of location.

It is worth noting that Defra has clarified that microchipping is not compulsory for free-roaming cats that live with little or no human interaction, including farm, feral or community cats.

Why is it a good idea to microchip your cat?

Microchipping your cat is a good way to ensure vets or rescue organisations can find you if they become lost, or are injured - such as being hit by a car - and taken into a clinic. From an animal welfare perspective, there are also hopes that the new law will help to minimise cats being stolen (as owners are able to flag stolen pets with most microchip databases) and abandonments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Microchipping usually only costs about £25, although some rescue organisations are able to help struggling owners get it done cheaper. This will be a one-off expense though, that will last your cat for the rest of its life - provided you keep your details up to date.