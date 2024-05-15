Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dogs are now banned from popular beaches in Cornwall until September with pet owners facing £100 fine if they break official advice

Dogs are now banned from some of the UK’s most popular beaches until September. A ban is in place during the day preventing dogs from being on Cornwall’s best-known beaches.

Cornwall Council has enforced the ban under Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) on a number of its beaches until 30 September. The restrictions are in place on beaches that hold Blue Flag or Seaside Award status.

Blue Flag is an international award presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes. Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.

People who ignore official advice to remove their pets from a PSPO area will face a £100 fixed penalty notice. The ban is in place from 10am to 6pm every day from 15 May to 30 September.

Dogs are now banned from popular beaches in Cornwall until September with pet owners facing £100 fine if they break official advice. (Photo: Getty Images)

Listed below are the beaches where Cornwall Council has implemented the ban.

Carbis Bay Beach

Crackington Haven, near Bude

Crooklets Beach, Bude

Gyllyngvase, Falmouth

Polzeath Beach

Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

Porthminster Beach, St Ives

Porthtowan Beach

Sennen Beach

Trevone Beach, Padstow

Widemouth Beach, Bude

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, there are three areas in the Hayle estuary where dogs are not allowed at any time to protect wildlife. Other privately-owned beaches may have their own local restrictions in force.

