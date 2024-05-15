UK beaches: Dogs banned from popular beaches in Cornwall every day until September with pet owners facing £100 fine - see full list of locations
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dogs are now banned from some of the UK’s most popular beaches until September. A ban is in place during the day preventing dogs from being on Cornwall’s best-known beaches.
Cornwall Council has enforced the ban under Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) on a number of its beaches until 30 September. The restrictions are in place on beaches that hold Blue Flag or Seaside Award status.
Blue Flag is an international award presented to well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes. Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.
People who ignore official advice to remove their pets from a PSPO area will face a £100 fixed penalty notice. The ban is in place from 10am to 6pm every day from 15 May to 30 September.
Listed below are the beaches where Cornwall Council has implemented the ban.
Carbis Bay Beach
Crackington Haven, near Bude
Crooklets Beach, Bude
Gyllyngvase, Falmouth
Polzeath Beach
Porthmeor Beach, St Ives
Porthminster Beach, St Ives
Porthtowan Beach
Sennen Beach
Trevone Beach, Padstow
Widemouth Beach, Bude
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, there are three areas in the Hayle estuary where dogs are not allowed at any time to protect wildlife. Other privately-owned beaches may have their own local restrictions in force.
On most of the beaches around Cornwall, dogs are not allowed between 10:00-18:00 from 1 July to 31 August. Dogs must be kept on leads on Summerleaze Beach in Bude during the day from 21 May to 30 September.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.