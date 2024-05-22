Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our four-legged friends are prone to all kinds of seasonal allergies, but luckily there’s plenty we can do to protect them.

With warmer weather, adorable baby animals and flowers bursting into bloom, spring and summer bring no shortage of delights. But for many, they also bring hay fever - and vets say it’s not just humans who are affected.

Hay fever is the informal name for a type of seasonal allergy frequently triggered by pollen. With symptoms involving itchy eyes, a runny nose, sneezing and coughing, it’s not usually dangerous, but it still impacts an estimated 13 million Brits every year, the BBC reports. May to July is peak hay fever season, where the condition is often worsened by grass and weed pollen, which can stick around until autumn.

The warmer weather also means more people taking their dogs out and about, but caring pet owners appear to have noticed their pups were suffering from the proliferation of pollen. Dog-friendly holiday company Canine Cottages report that online searches for 'signs of allergies in dogs' have shot up an estimated 5,000% over the past 30 days.

The company’s partner vet and dog behaviourist, Dr Emma Scales-Theobald, has shared some key signs of allergies in dogs, as well as symptoms to look out for and how to treat them. Here’s what she had to say:

Dogs can also suffer from seasonal allergies, a vet has warned (NationalWorld/Adobe Stock)

Can my dog get hay fever?

Unfortunately, dogs can also suffer seasonal allergies. Common types including pollen from flowers, trees, grasses, and weeds, Dr Scales-Theobald said, as well insect bites or stings.

The severity of these can vary by region depending on the local flora and fauna and weather, she continued. Warmer and windier parts of the country can cause pollen to spread more easily, resulting in more flare-ups. Similarly, walks in areas with a lot of wildflowers were also more likely to trigger your pup’s allergies, compared to walks in built-up areas.

If your dog does seem to suffer from hay fever, she advised owners to look up the pollen forecast to see day’s pollen levels before heading outside. Pollen levels are typically lower in the late afternoon and early evening, which can make them a better time to walk an allergy-prone pup. You can also try to limit the amount of time you spend in areas with a high pollen count, for example, by sticking to more built-up areas.

Dr Scales-Theobald also warned pet owners to be on the lookout for other common allergens which can bother our four-legged friends. These include flea bites - which can cause a type of dermatitis in allergic dogs that can stick around for weeks; food allergies like dairy, wheat, or chicken - which can appear as digestive issues after trying a new food; and environmental allergies to dust mites, mould, grooming products, and fabric conditioners in the home.

What do seasonal allergy symptoms look like in dogs?

Common signs your dog is suffering from seasonal allergies include “excessive scratching and/or licking, particularly around their ears and paws, sneezing, puffy and watery eyes, red and inflamed skin, hives, hot spots, head shaking and/or rubbing their face, and even hair loss and breathing issues”, the vet said.

Although it might be difficult at first to differentiate between seasonal allergies and other health issues, there are certain factors which can help distinguish them from other allergies and skin conditions. For example, seasonal patterns - when the allergies are worse at particular times of year; or flare-ups right after long walks in the countryside. These flare-ups might also be accompanied by more typical hay fever symptoms, she added, such as sneezing and watery eyes.

“It is always worth checking with your veterinarian if you’re unsure or if symptoms persist,” Dr Scales-Theobald said.

What can dog owners do to treat allergy symptoms?

There are a number of ways to help manage your dog’s seasonal allergies, including wiping down their paws after walks, avoiding high pollen areas, giving your dog regular baths, and consulting with your vet on medication to ease your dog’s irritation.