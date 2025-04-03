Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog owner has accused police of ‘executing’ his pet XL Bully, shot dead after escaping from its back garden.

The owner of an XL Bully dog shot dead by police says his pet was 'executed'. Callum Differ has accused South Yorkshire Police of 'slaughtering' the animal after Mila, along with his cross-breed dog Benji, were killed on Monday (March 31).

The dogs had escaped through a hole in his garden in North Anston, Sheffield, South Yorks, and were killed when police were called to say the animals had attacked a horse. South Yorkshire Police insist the XL Bully had injured the horse and both dogs posed a risk to nearby children and dog-walkers when they shot half a mile away from their home.

However angry Callum denied they posed a danger and said the situation could have been resolved without them being shot dead. Police have handed the 27-year-old dog-lover two, navy-blue cardboard cylinders containing the dogs' ashes.

He said: "The police slaughtered two members of my family - they are murderers wearing police uniforms. I bet you if the police had diffused the situation and spent 30 seconds with the dogs they would have loved them - they were tame and affectionate."

"I take some responsibility as the dogs should never have gotten out - but there is no justification for what the police did."

Callum Differ has accused South Yorkshire Police of 'slaughtering' his pets after Mila and Benji were shot dead | SWNS

The loss has been devastating for Callum saying the actions took away two of his "family members".

Callum said he first learnt his dogs had escaped when his girlfriend gave him a call while he was at work 80 miles away in Coventry. The electrician rushed home but around 30 minutes before he arrived he received a phone call from his partner saying that the dogs had been shot and killed.

The electrician was told the dogs had made their way less than half a mile down the road to woodland near Cramfit Road, between North Anston and Dinnington where they had allegedly attacked a horse.

Recalling the moment he received the fateful call, Callum said: "My partner called me but there was a man's voice over the phone telling me what had happened to the dogs. I could hear my partner distraught in the background.

“I understand it was my fault they got out - I didn’t mean for them to get out. But what the police did was just wrong."

Callum said the officers showed "no compassion" with his dogs. He said: "They are big dogs and if you didn't know them they would be intimidating. I didn't own these dogs because they are big and bold, I got them because they were kind and caring.

“One of them helped me get through my mental health issues - I’d be dead without them.”

He said he had "received compliments" for how well the dogs behaved - even being stopped in the street by a dog behaviourist and asked who had trained them. Callum recalled how the dogs had always been so gentle with his nephew.

He said they "knew their strength" but were always "soft" when playing with him and even licked the "back of his head". The dog owner would also take Mila, two, and Benji, three, into their local pub saying people would "always stroke them" and say how "good" they were behaving.

Callum said: "We never had a person come away from playing with either Mila or Benji without having a smile on their face - they had hearts of gold”.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who leads the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “We understand this is an extremely distressing incident for the dogs’ owners. Shooting a dog is never a decision taken lightly by our armed officers, many of whom are dog owners themselves, but the safety of our communities and officers will always be paramount. Upon officers’ arrival, the dogs were still loose and were unable to be contained.”

Callum said the officers showed "no compassion" with his dogs | SWNS

She said the dogs were an "ongoing risk to the public" which included a dog walker nearby with children and other animals so it was "deemed necessary" to shoot the dogs. CI Cheney added: “We are continuing to see unprecedented demand on our force from dangerous dogs, with on average four people reporting being injured or in fear of injury from a dog every day.

“We continue to urge owners to take action, help keep you, your family, and communities safe.”

The event is currently under investigation by South Yorkshire Police. Callum is considering legal action but also wants to work alongside the police to change how incidents like his are handled.

He denies that the horse was injured or people nearby threatened. Callum added: "He said we aren't going to get our dogs back - I don't want anything like this to have to happen again."