Eight-month-old baby girl fighting for life in hospital after attacked by 'XL Bully' dog in Kent
The baby girl was attacked in the town of Hawkinge, at around 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 11 December). Police and emergency services swooped in at the scene of the incident at Siskin Close shortly after.
The infant was airlifted to a hospital in London, where she remains under medical care. The little girl is the latest victim of an XL Bully breed type after dozens of people have been mauled in the last year.
Police have since confirmed that the dog, identified as a registered XL Bully breed type, was seized and later put down. Two people have also been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “An 18-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. They remain in custody while enquiries continue. Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the local community”.
