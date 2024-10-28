Police urgently hunt XL Bully who killed Staffordshire Bull Terrier in attack and left owner injured as man arrested
The attack took place on Wednesday afternoon (October 23) in Waterfoot, Rossendale. The dog attacked a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which later died from his injuries, as well as injuring a woman who was the late dog’s owner.
Lancashire Police said in a statement: “At 2.38pm on Wednesday we were made aware of an incident on the Seat Naze walking path, which is off Burnley Road East in Waterfoot, in which a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and its owner were attacked by an XL Bully. Sadly, Alfie - the Staffordshire Bull Terrier – later died as a result of the injuries he received.
“Alfie’s owner received an injury to her hand, although thankfully it is not believed to be serious. After the incident, the owner of the XL Bully left the scene with the dog. Following enquiries, we have today arrested a 29-year-old man from Rossendale on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. He remains in custody at this time.
“Efforts are continuing to locate the XL Bully, which is pictured. We would ask anyone with information on its whereabouts or anyone who witnessed the incident on Wednesday to contact the police. Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 734 of 23rd October 2024. For immediate sightings of the dog call 999.”
