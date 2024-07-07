Dog sets fire to family kitchen in Oxfordshire after accidentally turning on the cooker
Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home in Witney when the pet accidently set fire to its own home.
Firefighters arrived to thankfully find neighbours had rescued the dog and gave her CPR. They said the hob, where a chip pan was sat, was believed to have been accidentally turned on by the dog.
No one was injured as the dog was home alone at the time, but the kitchen was destroyed, as shocking pictures revealed.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Fortunately for the owner, most of the bedroom doors were closed and protected the rooms from additional smoke damage. We can happily say the dog is at the vets on oxygen and should recover."
