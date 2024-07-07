Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog was saved by neighbours after starting a fire that destroyed a kitchen by turning on the hob.

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a home in Witney when the pet accidently set fire to its own home.

Firefighters arrived to thankfully find neighbours had rescued the dog and gave her CPR. They said the hob, where a chip pan was sat, was believed to have been accidentally turned on by the dog.

No one was injured as the dog was home alone at the time, but the kitchen was destroyed, as shocking pictures revealed.

This family's kitchen was totally destroyed after their dog managed to turn the cooker on while they were out. Picture: SWNS | SWNS