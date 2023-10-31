Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world is listening with pricked ears as Dominic Cummings has returned from a life in seclusion today (October 31). The former top aide to Boris Johnson began giving evidence as part of the Covid inquiry into the UK government's handling of the pandemic and its impact.

Cummings, 51, is best known as the former top adviser to Boris Johnson until he was sacked in November, 2020, as their tumultuous relationship came to a dramatic end. Since then Cummings has accused the former PM of spreading 'misinformation' in regard to probes into the partygate scandal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After that, things have quietened down for Cummings, although he still regularly posts on his Substack blog on topics ranging from AI to historical events. His will to express his thoughts on talking points certainly hasn't gone away despite moving to a secluded island where he bought a property for £161,000 last year.

Bombshells are almost certain during his evidence as George Osborne recently said he has seen WhatsApp messages between Cummings and Johnson that are full of “pretty disgusting language and pretty misogynistic language.”

It first came to light in October 2022 that in the lead up to the Covid Inquiry beginning in June 2023, Cummings was living on Northumberland's secluded Holy Island - a two-hour drive from Barnard Castle in County Durham - a place Dominic Cummings enjoys visiting as a test of his eye-sight. But what has he been up to since living there and what is on the island?

Dominic Cummings in 2019

The tidal island's overwhelming landmark is Lindisfarne Castle - a 16th-century castle that was heavily altered in 1901 by Sir Edwin Lutyens. The island is accessible from the mainland at low tide and is a place frequently visited by tourists with a keen interest in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, it was said that the island has three pubs, a hotel and a post office - so a lot is clearly not going on here. Perhaps the peace and quiet really did win Cummings over. The island's population is very small and - according to the 201 census - it is said to be home to only 150 permanent residents.

Some of those were said to be unhappy with Cummings' arrival as he failed to make the best impression. One resident said: “You know when people go to the pub and they just cross their legs and turn away from everyone else? He’s like that.”

As far as what he's been up to since living there, it could be said that he's preparing for crunch time. He has locked himself away in almost monastic living - much like St Cuthbert of Lindisfarne did around 1,500 years ago - to go through exactly what he is going to say at the inquiry.