'Don't buy a Tesla': Driver stages giant anti-Elon Musk protest on Black Rock Sands beach in Wales
The protest, which took place on Black Rock Sands (Traeth y Greigddu) near Porthmadog on March 14, 2025, was organised by British political campaign group Led By Donkeys. The message, spanning 250m x 150m, was created by attaching a giant rake to the back of a Tesla Model 3 and driving it across the beach.
The driver, identified only as Prama, also included a silhouette of Musk's controversial salute from an event in Washington, DC, as part of the protest. Explaining her reasons for staging the demonstration, Prama said she had once admired Musk but had grown disillusioned with him over time.
"We used to joke that Elon Musk was like a real-life Iron Man, but then there's so many things that have happened," she said. "He's gone into becoming someone who is obsessed by power, and that's really changed my view on him."
She added that Musk’s association with far-right figures had influenced her decision to sell her Tesla. "When he started getting onto the tickets of the extreme far-right, that's when I started thinking, 'I'm not really sure I should be driving a Tesla'." She ended with a clear message: "Please, don’t buy a Tesla."
A spokesperson for Led By Donkeys backed the protest, claiming that many Tesla owners are now distancing themselves from Musk. "Like thousands of others, Prama is selling her Tesla in response to Musk’s embrace of the global far-right."
Musk, has been at the centre of controversy, particularly due to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative responsible for sweeping federal layoffs and budget cuts. There have been widespread protests at Tesla dealerships nationwide, with the brand’s stores, charging stations, and even private vehicles increasingly targeted in attacks. Recently, gunshots were reported at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.