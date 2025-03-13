A Tesla Cybertruck was pulled from Ventura Harbor after a driver attempted to use the vehicle to launch a jet ski.

The incident comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that you could use the truck as a boat. Musk has often made claims before about how Tesla vehicles could float and briefly serve as a boat.

Ahead of launching the production version of the Cybertruck, Musk claimed the vehicle would be “waterproof enough” to serve as a boat and cross rivers. The CEO added that the goal is for a Cybertruck to be able to cross the water between SpaceX’s Starbase and South Padre Island in Texas, which is about 360 meters (1,100 feet).

A Tesla Cybertruck was pulled from Ventura Harbor after a driver attempted to use the vehicle to launch a jet ski. (Photo: Safety for Citizens/Facebook) | Safety for Citizens/Facebook

Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, on 29 September 2022: “Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy“. At the time a user responded saying: “No it won’t. You’re just saying literally anything to attract attention and capitalize on headlines. This will literally never happen“.

The incident of the Cybertruck sinking happened in Ventura harbor in California on Monday (10 March). The Cybertruck owner was launching a jet ski on the boat ramp when he couldn’t get the truck out of the water.

The owner managed to get out, but the truck sank into the water. The rescue effort involved the Ventura City Fire Department, Vessel Assist, Tow Boat US, Harbor Patrol, additional Harbor resources, and the Coast Guard.