A fire broke out at a Tesla storage lot in Seattle after several Cybertrucks were torched.

The fire broke out at around 11pm on Sunday night (9 March). Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames, bringing the situation under control by 1 a.m. Monday and preventing further damage beyond the four affected electric trucks.

Once the flames were out, SFD’s Energy Response Team was called in to assess any lingering risks from the Cybertrucks’ lithium-ion batteries, according to a report from Seattle’s King5. Independent journalist Jonathan Choe, who was at the scene filming, asked a firefighter if arson was suspected. The firefighter responded, “It’s too early to tell.”

Jonathon Chloe posted on X at the time: “Late Sunday evening, fire crews battled flames shooting out of several Tesla Cybertrucks in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. At this point, the cause remains under investigation. But with all the anti-Elon hate, there is concern this could be arson”.

The four charred Cybertrucks were quickly hauled away, and investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened. It comes at a time when Tesla is under increasing scrutiny.

Its CEO, Elon Musk, has been at the centre of controversy, particularly due to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative responsible for sweeping federal layoffs and budget cuts. One user posted a video of the Cybertrucks in Seattle on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Multiple Democrat NGOs have coordinated attacks on Tesla dealerships, staff, and vehicles. Last night a number of CyberTrucks were torched in Seattle. Democrats are becoming increasingly more desperate and violent.”

There have been widespread protests at Tesla dealerships nationwide, with the brand’s stores, charging stations, and even private vehicles increasingly targeted in attacks. Just last week, gunshots were reported at a Tesla dealership in Tigard, Oregon.

Another dealership in Salem saw an arrest for a similar attack. Meanwhile, a Boston man was accused of plastering anti-Elon Musk stickers on Teslas, and authorities believe arson was behind the torching of seven Tesla Supercharger stations in Littleton, Massachusetts.