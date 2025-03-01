Elon Musk’s latest baby news comes weeks after influencer Ashley St. Clair recently claimed that she had become a mother to his baby.

Elon Musk’s partner Shivon Zillis has revealed that she and her Tesla founder, 53, have become parents again to Seldon Lycurgus, the couple now share four children together, their newborn Seldon Lycurgus, twins, son Strider and daughter Azure. Elon and Shivon also have a daughter Arcadia, her name was only revealed on her first birthday on February 28.

Shivon Zillis took to X and wrote: “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

The news of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilli’s fourth child together comes weeks after influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that she has become a mother to the Tesla founder’s baby. On Friday 21 February, Ashley St. Clair filed a petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court, she said that the child, who goes by R.S.C’s home state is New York.

Elon Musk has become a dad again with partner Shivon Zilis, how many children does he have? | Getty Images

Ashley St. Clair, who is 26, says in the petition that she and Elon Musk had begun a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and the two had intercourse in January 2024, at which time R.S.C. was conceived.

How many children does Elon Musk have?

Elon Musk reportedly now has 14 children. He shares six children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. The couple met at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada and they wed in 2000.

Elon Musk and Justine Wlison became parents to son Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at only 10 weeks.

After losing their firstborn, Musk and Wilson turned to IVF to grow their family. She gave birth to twins Griffin and Vivian Musk in April 2004. Musk and Wilson also used IVF to welcome triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian in January 2006.

Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) have three children together, X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.