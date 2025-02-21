Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, has made a public appeal to the Tesla owner to “respond about our child’s medical crisis”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musician, real name Claire Boucher, appealed to Musk - with whom she shares three children - via the social media site X (formerly Twitter) he owns. She said 53-year-old Musk had been “skipping” meetings about the young person, who she said could “suffer life-long impairment".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plz respond about our child’s medical crisis,” said Grimes, 36, in response to a post from the billionaire. “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.

“If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala | AFP via Getty Images

The star did not reveal which child she was talking about. The pair, who were together from 2018 to 2022, share son X Æ A-12, four, daughter Exa, three, and two-year-old son, Techno.

When one social media user asked why she had made her pleas public, she wrote: "I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musk did not reply to the posts, which have since been deleted. However, as they were being posted, he was appearing at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC, waving a chainsaw in the air, alongside Argentine president, Javier Milei.

The Tesla chief executive, who has become perhaps President Donald Trump’s most influential adviser, spoke about his crusade to cut government spending and downsize the federal workforce with the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. The entrepreneur was announced earlier in the day as a speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference, drawing huge cheers from activists.

Before his appearance, he met with Mr Milei, who popularised the power tool while campaigning in 2023 and proposing slashing public spending. After Mr Musk appeared onstage, wearing shades and his trademark black Make America Great Again hat, he said Mr Milei had a gift for him. The president walked onstage with the red chainsaw – engraved with Mr Milei’s slogan “Viva la libertad, carajo,” which is Spanish for “Long live liberty, damn it” – and passed it to Mr Musk. “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,” he said.