Elon Musk's toddler son stole the show at the Oval Office press conference as the Tesla CEO and Trump answered questions.

The four-year-old was on his father's shoulders in the Oval Office as the president prepared to sign an executive order concerning Musk's work leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As Musk was speaking, his son, X Æ A-Xii, told someone who was off camera to "sh" and to "shut your mouth".

Users on social media believed that the Musk’s son was saying this to Trump. X stepped closer to Trump and appeared to say: 'I want you to shut your mouth up,' online users insisted. They even speculated that the toddler added a curse word to the statement, telling the president 'I want you to shut your f***ing mouth up.'

Many quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts about X's behaviour, as one said: “THAT KID TOLD HIM HE'S NOT PRESIDENT...WONDER WHERE HE HEARD THAT FROM.'” Another wrote: “Kids only repeat what they hear at that age”.

He also stuck his fingers in his fathers ears, which attracted laughter from some reporters as Musk added: "I thought my son might enjoy this, but it's, he's sticking his fingers in my ears and stuff. While Musk was discussing their aim to "restore democracy", X also mimicked his father.

Musk apologised to reporters after X interrupted him, saying "I tell you gravitas can be difficult sometimes." However, at the beginning of the conference, Trump praised Musk's son, saying he has a "high IQ individual".