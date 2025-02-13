Elon Musk has set about dismantling federal government agencies through mass layoffs which could see as much as 40 per cent of the workforce cut.

His sweeping overhaul has been made possible with President Donald Trump's blessing. Musk used a Star Trek reference on Wednesday evening (12 February) to praise his team for reprogramming the 'matrix... to make success one of the possible outcomes.'

The billionaire Tesla founder and 'First Buddy' also shared several videos highlighting the achievements of DOGE during Trump's first month in office. Musk's reference to the 'matrix' appears to be related to a theory that the world is being manipulated and controlled by shadowy figures. The movie of the same name depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is trapped inside a simulation of reality created by machines - otherwise known as 'The Matrix.'

Staff across several departments received an email from an official within the Office of Personnel Management - now run by Musk's allies - which confirmed widespread layoffs are underway. The layoffs have been described as a 'reduction in force.'

According to the Washington Post, departments which are favoured by President Trump will likely escape the brunt of the changes - namely the Defense Department and the Homeland Security Department. Trump said: “I want to commend Elon because he's done a fantastic - he doesn't need this.

“He's abused by you people every day. He's found more things than anybody could find. He's got the credibility to do it.”

It comes after Elon Musk made an appearance at the White House alongside President Trump on Tuesday - but it was his son that stole the show. s Musk answered questions from the press, his son X Æ A-Xii proved to be a distraction.

His son was pulling faces, clinging onto his dad’s shoulders and interrupting him. One clip circulating on social media shows X picking his nose and wiping it on the Resolute desk, which was gifted to President Rutherford Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880 and used by nearly every president since.