Who is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk changes his account name on X - what is the meaning behind it as barrage of memecoins launched with same name
Not long after the name change, Harry Bōlz was launched on trading platform PumpFun and gained an astonishing 17,000% rise in value in less than 30 minutes. The memecoin’s Marketcap reportedly reached over $11 million.
This wasn’t the first time Musk has pulled a stunt like this, briefly having this be his handle back in April 2023. Back then, he admitted that it was just a stunt, writing in a post: “Tbh, I’m just hoping a media org that takes itself way too seriously writes a story about Harry Bōlz …”
The reason why he has made the change this time around isn't quite clear, however. As you can imagine, people on Twitter have been losing their minds and hoping to make some money off this massive surge.
One user wrote: “So I opened X this morning and saw another Musk imposter. Click on his profile, and Harry Bolz is actually Elon Musk. What a time to be alive!! You can not make this s**t up! Happy Tuesday Everyone!".
Harry Bolz is a slang for “hairy b****”. Many social media users believe that Harry Bolz is just another word play used by Musk. In December last year, he had changed his username to ‘Kekius Maximus.' Netizens suggested that this name could have been a combination of Pepe the Frog and Russell Crowe’s character in Gladiator – Maximus Decimus Meridius. The Tesla boss’ profile picture featured Pepe the Frog clad in golden armour, holding a video game controller.