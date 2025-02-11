Elon Musk has bizarrely changed his username on X (formerly Twitter) to Harry Bolz causing crypto chaos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not long after the name change, Harry Bōlz was launched on trading platform PumpFun and gained an astonishing 17,000% rise in value in less than 30 minutes. The memecoin’s Marketcap reportedly reached over $11 million.

This wasn’t the first time Musk has pulled a stunt like this, briefly having this be his handle back in April 2023. Back then, he admitted that it was just a stunt, writing in a post: “Tbh, I’m just hoping a media org that takes itself way too seriously writes a story about Harry Bōlz …”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reason why he has made the change this time around isn't quite clear, however. As you can imagine, people on Twitter have been losing their minds and hoping to make some money off this massive surge.

Elon Musk has bizarrely changed his username on X (formerly Twitter) to Harry Bolz causing crypto chaos. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

One user wrote: “So I opened X this morning and saw another Musk imposter. Click on his profile, and Harry Bolz is actually Elon Musk. What a time to be alive!! You can not make this s**t up! Happy Tuesday Everyone!".

Harry Bolz is a slang for “hairy b****”. Many social media users believe that Harry Bolz is just another word play used by Musk. In December last year, he had changed his username to ‘Kekius Maximus.' Netizens suggested that this name could have been a combination of Pepe the Frog and Russell Crowe’s character in Gladiator – Maximus Decimus Meridius. The Tesla boss’ profile picture featured Pepe the Frog clad in golden armour, holding a video game controller.