In July 2021, Amber Heard made a surprising announcement on her Instagram that she had welcomed a baby daughter.

She introduced her daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, to the world and shared the news of her newfound motherhood. She added that she had opted for surrogacy and this choice ignited speculation and discussions.

Many people have speculated that it might be Elon Musk who had a relationship with Amber Heard, who is the father of her daughter. Heard and Musk’s love story was all over the media in the late 2010s, and it had its fair share of drama. Their relationship was a real rollercoaster with lots of ups and downs, and it made headlines because of its intensity and eventual breakup.

They went public with their relationship in 2016, right after Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp was settled. Depp claimed in court papers in his 2022 defamation trial against Heard that Musk and Heard secretly began dating in 2015.

However, Heard said in court she was not acquainted with Musk until the 2016 Met Gala after Depp "stood [her] up" on the red carpet.According to a source, there are indications that Musk may have provided help in the conception of Heard’s daughter, making him the biological father of the child, however there is no definite confirmation of this and it is just rumours.

In April 2017, they made things Instagram official during a trip to Australia. By May, insiders shared that the couple were "very serious about each other," and Heard had already met Musk's children. However, in August 2017, the couple called it quits. Sources told PEOPLE that their busy schedules were to blame for the split, which was allegedly initiated by Musk.

The Tesla CEO first married ex-wife Justine Musk in 2000. The couple had six children together before divorcing in 2008. Musk went on to marry English actress Talulah Riley in 2010, though the two later divorced and remarried again. Their second divorce was finalized in 2016.

He was then linked to actress Amber Heard and singer Grimes, the latter with whom he shares three children. He also fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just weeks before his second baby with Grimes was born. Musk later welcomed a third child with Zilis in early 2024.

Musk has now been pictured with a new love interest. He was photographed towards the end of last year in Saint Tropez with his new girlfriend, 27-year-old Natasha Bassett. The pair are believed to have started dating in February 2024 when they were spotted getting off Elon Musk's private jet in Los Angeles. Bassett moved to the US from Australia when she was 19 years old. She first worked in New York and then traveled to Los Angeles. It is unclear how she and Musk met each other.