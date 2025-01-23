Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Justine Musk, born Justine Wilson, married future billionaire Elon Musk in January 2000 after knowing each other for almost a decade.

In 2002, the same year Elon's company PayPal was acquired by eBay, the couple welcomed their first son together. Sadly, the infant passed away when he was 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Justine and Elon welcomed five more children together over the years before separating in 2008.

In April 2004, the couple welcomed twins Vivian and Griffin. After Vivian and Griffin, the couple welcomed three more children in 2006. Justine confirmed in her 2017 TedTalk that the triplets - Kai, Saxon and Damian - were also conceived via IVF.

Though Justine and Elon are no longer together, they still maintain shared custody of their sons. Today, the Canadian-born fantasy author leads a private life with her children despite her very public ex, who she first met while they were both attending college in Canada.

Elon has since gone on to marry British actress Talulah Riley twice, date actress Amber Heard and welcome two children with singer Grimes. The pair met while they were students attending Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

Elon transferred after two years to the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1995, but they weren't exactly in a long-distance relationship. In fact, Justine turned him down initially as he pursued her.

As she recalled in Marie Claire, Justine told her sister that if Elon reached back out to her, she would reconsider their relationship. The tech entrepreneur called her up one week later. The couple reconnected and Justine moved to California to be with Elon.

Justine is a modern fantasy author. Her first novel BloodAngel was published in 2005 by Penguin Books, and she released her second book Uninvited in 2007. The sequel to BloodAngel, Lord of Bones, was released in 2008.

She is also the author of several short stories. Her story "Smalltown Canadian girl" was published in The House that Made Me: Writers Reflect on the Places and People that Defined Them in 2016.

Justine Musk wrote an essay during their messy divorce proceedings in 2008. The essay drew renewed attention after the launch of Musk's biography. In the essay, she described "warning signs" even on the night they were married.

She wrote: "As we danced at our wedding reception, Elon told me, 'I am the alpha in this relationship’. I shrugged it off, just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious. He had grown up in the male-dominated culture of South Africa, and the will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not magically shut off when he came home.

“Elon's judgment overruled mine, and he was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking. 'I am your wife," I told him repeatedly, 'not your employee.' ‘If you were my employee,' he said just as often, 'I would fire you.'”