The Tesla CEO and tech billionaire, Elon Musk, has 12 children - with one son named after an equation.

Within two decades, the Tesla founder became a father of 12 children with three women. His first child was born in 2002 and his most recent arrived in 2024.

The first six children he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. After first meeting as students at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, the SpaceX CEO wed Wilson in 2000.

Musk and Canadian author Wilson welcomed son Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002. Nevada died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, at only 10 weeks.

After losing their firstborn, Musk and Wilson turned to IVF to grow their family. She gave birth to twins Griffin and Vivian Musk in April 2004. Musk and Wilson also used IVF to welcome triplet sons Kai, Saxon and Damian in January 2006.

The entrepreneur went on to marry and divorce actress Talulah Riley twice, though they never had children together. In 2018, Musk and singer-songwriter Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) were linked - and had their first child together in 2020. She gave birth to their son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020.

Despite splitting up in September 2021, Grimes revealed in a March 2022 Vanity Fair interview that the couple had reconciled and welcomed another child via surrogate in December 2021, named Techno Mechanicus. A few weeks prior to the arrival of their second child together, the CEO secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021, according to court documents published by Insider. The children’s names - Strider and Azure - were revealed in September 2023.

Musk became a dad again in early 2024. He welcomed baby number 12. Bloomberg reported in June 2024 that Musk and Zilis had a third child together.

Musk exclusively confirmed the birth of his 12th child to Page Six, saying “All our friends and family know.” The name and sex of the tot were not immediately known.

Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. He taught himself computer programming and at age twelve sold the computer code for a video game. He moved to Canada in 1988 where he became a US citizen and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, with both Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science Degrees.

According to Bloomberg's index tracking his current net worth to be around $350bn, with his fortune soaring alongside Tesla's share price following Trump's election victory. That's based largely on the value of his shares in Tesla, of which he owns more than 13%.

What is the meaning behind his son’s name - X Æ A-12

Grimes broke down each character of their son’s name in a Twitter post. The Canadian musician explained “X” stands for “the unknown variable.”

Meanwhile, “Æ” is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and translates to “love” in several languages, such as Japanese. “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” she added. Grimes concluded the message by revealing that the “A” in the name also represents “Archangel,” which she described as her favourite song.