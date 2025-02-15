A conservative writer and influencer has claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child five months ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley St.Clair, 26, announced on social media on Valentine’s Day (February 14) that the Tesla billionaire and right hand man of President Donald Trump was the father of her five-month-old child. In her post she said: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world.

"Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

MAGA influencer and writer Ashley St.Clair has claimed that Elon Musk is the father of her five-month-old baby. | Getty Images

The MAGA influencer signed the post off “Alea Iacta Est”, meaning “the die is cast”. This phrase is normally used in the context of ‘there is no going back’.

Elon Musk, 53, has not yet responded directly to St.Clair’s claims. However, he alluded to having another child in response to an X post in which a fan detailed how to be Elon Musk.

The post included references to buying Twitter and launching Trump to his presidential victory, but also included a “side-side-side-side quest” that was “make another baby”, to which Musk responded with a crying laughing emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musk shares 12 children with three different women. He welcomed five children with his first wife Justine Wilson, three more with Canadian musician Grimes, with court documents confirming that he had also conceived two other children with Neuralink direction of operations Shivon Zilis. Musk and Zilis welcomed their third child together via surrogacy in early 2024.

Who is Ashley St.Clair?

St.Clair grew to prominence in right-wing conservative circles in the US after she was dumped as a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA, which campaigns in support of conservative education on high school, college and university campuses. She was dumped from the organisation in 2019 after taking a photograph with known white nationalists, including Nicholas Fuentes and Tim Gionet.

In response to the scandal, St.Clair said that the photograph was taken at a “diverse dinner”, adding: “Some of the people pictured had been vicious to me online and I'm not above confronting people or forgiving people,' she said at the time. I'm a strong Jewish woman and don't need to be told where I can and cannot go.”

St.Clair went on to publish a series of Christian, conservative children’s books, including the 2021 title ‘Elephants Are Not Birds’ which “tackles the topic of gender identity”, and that “children will learn that boys are not girls, and Elephants Are Not Birds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has since gone on to appear on conservative podcasts and news shows, including Fox News, speaking about topics ranging from immigration to declining birth rates in the US.

St.Clair, who has another child from a previous relationship, has grown in stature as a MAGA influencer, being spotted at Trump’s election night party in Mar-a-Lago and being pictured with key players such as the President’s FBI director pick Kash Patel. She also engaged in a public flirtation with Musk on his social media site X, with the pair sending public messages to each other that were packed with innuendo.