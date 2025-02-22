Who is Ashley St. Clair - as influencer claims she gave birth to Elon Musk's 13th child and sues the Tesla CEO
St. Clair filed the petition for custody with the New York Supreme Court on Friday 21 February. In the petition, St. Clair said New York is the home state of the child, who goes by R.S.C.
The author, 26, alleges in the petition that Musk is the father of the boy, who was born in September 2024 (the exact date has been redacted in the filing). She claims that Musk was not present at R.S.C.'s birth and "has met him only three (3) times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing."
Although she stated that Musk is R.S.C's father, she also filed a paternity petition along with the custody petition. In the petition, she says that she and Musk began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and the two had intercourse in January 2024, at which time R.S.C. was conceived.
St. Clair says that Musk "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences" including a text message exchange after R.S.C.'s birth. St. Clair says she sent Musk a photo of her and the newborn shortly after his birth, to which she claims Musk responded, "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.” She included a screenshot of the alleged exchange in her petition.
St. Clair says Musk eventually met his son on Sep 21, 2024, and spent two hours with them, and then for one hour the next day. She says the last time Musk saw R.S.C. was November 30, 2024, for only 30 minutes.
St. Clair has requested the court "issue a summons, warrant or order requiring the Respondent to show cause why the Court should not enter a declaration of paternity, an order of support and such other and further relief as may be appropriate under the circumstances." It comes after Musk's former partner and mother of three of his children, singer-songwriter Grimes, pleaded with him on X to stop ignoring their child's "medical crisis."
She wrote: "Plz respond about our child's medical crisis. He won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap."
