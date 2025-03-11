Reddit users claim US President Donald Trump is “not well” and is “trying to hide it” as he uses the short stairs to board an Air Force One jet.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris D. Jackson posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, showing Trump boarding the Air Force One jet using the short stairs, followed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Chris D. Jackson said: “The media won’t talk about it, but Trump is now using the short stairs on Air Force One after reports of bruising on his hands and dragging his right leg.

“Where’s the physical exam he promised last week? What are they hiding? The American people deserve to know the truth.” On Reddit one user said: “Basically it means his mobility is diminished. Could be the result of many things - back issues, sciatica, dementia, that stroke he probably had in 2019, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Basically, old man is old and not well, but is trying to hide it. It's rather ironic that he needs a mobility aid to get into Air Force One when he's also doing his utmost to strip disability protections from the rest of us.”

Another user posted: “So it would be harder for an older person to walk up the tall stairs and, being less sturdy, they might also look a lot more feeble. Traditionally, the POTUS almost always used the long stairs unless they were in a hurry or was having a medical issue. Obama used the tall stairs so much that, the first time he was photographed using the short stairs in 2016, people started speculating about his health.

“However, that all changed in 2016 when Trump became POTUS and almost exclusively used the short stairs. So yeah, there's really nothing remarkable here because Trump used them more often than not during his first term as well. It could point to poor health, it could be because they're afraid he'll stumble and the press will go wild, or it could just be that he's a fat, lazy slob who doesn't exercise.”

Reddit users claim US President Donald Trump is “not well” and is “trying to hide it” as he uses the short stairs to board an Air Force One jet. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Speculations over Trump’s health have been rife over the past few weeks - and him using the short stairs only adds fuel to the fire. A video shared by Aleman's Brothers LLC, a grounds-keeping company that appears to service Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, showed the 78-year-old president hitting the golf course in sunny Palm Beach, Florida on 9 March - but it also showed Trump appearing to struggle as he exited his golf cart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was spotted seemingly dragging his right leg as he teed up to take his swing. Social media users were quick to question the President's wellness. Many asked: “Is something wrong with Trump's legs?”. One X user claimed “Trump moves his right leg like a piece of wood”, while others tweeted that his legs appeared to be “far from stable” and “wobbly”.

It came days after X erupted with a flood of theories about the President's health after he was spotted with a yellow and purple bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. A White House official said the bruise was from shaking hands with hundreds of people on the campaign trail and in his regular duties.

But Dr Stuart Fischer - an internal medicine physician in New York - told DailyMail.com that while an 'aggressive' handshake could partly be to blame, Trump's age may also provide a clue. He explained old age naturally weakens blood vessels and makes them more 'brittle,' which makes bruising 'on any part of the body' much more likely and severe.